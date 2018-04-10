Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (RL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.31% of Ralph Lauren worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.33 to $66.06 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.76.

NYSE:RL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.05. 774,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,447. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9,085.67, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

