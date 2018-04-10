Ralph Lauren (RL) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $66.06 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.33.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.14 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.76.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 739,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,983. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,085.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,410,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,688,000 after acquiring an additional 893,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 559,273 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,550,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,894,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 360,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 345,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

