Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Director Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $22,891.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ellis Thomas Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 1,702 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $24,304.56.

RMBS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 832,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,873. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

