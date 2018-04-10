Range Resources-Louisiana (NASDAQ:MRD) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Range Resources-Louisiana (NASDAQ:MRD) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Range Resources-Louisiana earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.6585049689746 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Range Resources-Louisiana stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 1,604,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,983. Range Resources-Louisiana has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Range Resources-Louisiana

Range Resources-Louisiana, Inc, formerly Memorial Resource Development Corp, is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with substantially all of its activities in the Terryville Complex of North Louisiana. The Company’s segments include MRD and Memorial Production Partners LP (MEMP).

