Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Capital One Financial lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Range Resources to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.04.

RRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,046. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,472.09, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 34,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,267 shares in the company, valued at $901,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,832,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $611,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,543,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $265,170,000 after acquiring an additional 673,151 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 431,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,579,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2,708.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/range-resources-rrc-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.