Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and $2.04 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00792226 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00173664 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 819,105,158 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to buy Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

