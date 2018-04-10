Rawcoin Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Rawcoin has a total market cap of $14,638.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00747562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00179639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00061622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

Rawcoin (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

