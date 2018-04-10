Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf (AIRR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf (BMV:AIRR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.96% of First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.49. First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf has a 52-week low of $400.34 and a 52-week high of $543.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/raymond-james-associates-acquires-62414-shares-of-first-trust-rba-american-industrial-renaissance-etf-airr-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rba American Industrial Renaissance Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.