Raymond James & Associates Has $4.69 Million Stake in Hi Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Hi Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of Hi Crush Partners worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hi Crush Partners by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 134,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Hi Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hi Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hi Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:HCLP opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hi Crush Partners LP has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $962.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Hi Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hi Crush Partners had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Hi Crush Partners LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/raymond-james-associates-has-4-69-million-holdings-in-hi-crush-partners-lp-hclp-updated.html.

Hi Crush Partners Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.