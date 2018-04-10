Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Goldman Sachs lowered Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

In other news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,474. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $36,304.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

