Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (FEM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (NASDAQ:FEM) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,856 shares during the last quarter.

FEM stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/raymond-james-associates-increases-position-in-first-trust-exchange-traded-alphadex-fund-ii-fem.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.