Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (TLH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:TLH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.94% of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:TLH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.74. ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 52-week low of $2,398.00 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

