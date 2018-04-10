Element Financial (TSE:EFN) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.90.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.50. 2,556,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,947. Element Financial has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$12.46.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million.

Element Financial Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

