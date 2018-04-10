Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $185,578.38, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS set a $55.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.63 to $47.71 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

