Zions Bancorp (ZION) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.40. 1,635,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,364. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,108.70, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,758,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $389,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,583,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

