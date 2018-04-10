Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Rayonier worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rayonier by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 90,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Rayonier stock remained flat at $$35.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 819,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,410. The company has a market cap of $4,601.85, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Rayonier has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rayonier-inc-ryn-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p-updated-updated.html.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.