Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Raytheon (RTN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.693511830424 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $218.11. 2,129,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,734. The stock has a market cap of $62,291.33, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $150.72 and a 12-month high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.36.

In other Raytheon news, VP Rebecca R. Rhoads sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $2,556,532.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. O’brien sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $2,249,427.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $22,730,714. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

