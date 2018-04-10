Raytheon (RTN) Receives $213.94 Average PT from Analysts

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. O’brien sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $2,249,427.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total transaction of $33,097.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,052,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.73. 2,357,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,415. The stock has a market cap of $61,904.73, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $148.65 and a 1-year high of $222.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

