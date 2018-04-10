Michael J. Hartnett Sells 3,300 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,203 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $411,105.05.

On Friday, March 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 24,218 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $3,100,388.36.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 27,421 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $3,511,533.26.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,937.33, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 44.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 61,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

