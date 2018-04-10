REAL Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. REAL has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $18,054.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00746777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL’s launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and BitFlip. It is not currently possible to purchase REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

