Realty Income Co. (O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 131,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,704.02, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

The business also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.95%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Realty Income Co. (O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/realty-income-co-o-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-78-per-share-updated.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.