Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

DFND remained flat at $$27.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares. Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/realty-shares-divcon-dividend-defender-etf-dfnd-plans-0-01-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

