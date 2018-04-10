Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF stock remained flat at $$24.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

WARNING: “Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/realty-shares-divcon-dividend-guard-etf-gard-raises-dividend-to-0-05-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.