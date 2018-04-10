Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

4/6/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/28/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/13/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/9/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

UBA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 13,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,504. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

