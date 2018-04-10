Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Changyou (CYOU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Changyou (NASDAQ: CYOU) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2018 – Changyou was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

4/2/2018 – Changyou was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2018 – Changyou is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2018 – Changyou was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2018 – Changyou was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2018 – Changyou was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. 82,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,140. Changyou has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,545.69, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. Changyou had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Changyou will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $9.40 per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Changyou by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Changyou in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Changyou in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Changyou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

