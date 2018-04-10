Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Concord Medical Services (CCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) recently:

4/2/2018 – Concord Medical Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – Concord Medical Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited operates a large network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. Most of the centers in their network are established through long-term lease and management services arrangements entered into with their hospital partners. Under these arrangements, Concord Medical receives a contracted percentage of each center's revenue net of specified operating expenses. Each center is located on the premises of their hospital partners and is typically equipped with a primary unit of advanced radiotherapy or diagnostic imaging equipment, such as a linear accelerator, head gamma knife system, body gamma knife system, PET-CT scanner or MRI scanner. "

3/29/2018 – Concord Medical Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2018 – Concord Medical Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Concord Medical Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2018 – Concord Medical Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

