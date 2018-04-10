Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2018 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2018 – ImmunoGen was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2018 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2018 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2018 – ImmunoGen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.

3/26/2018 – ImmunoGen was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2018 – ImmunoGen was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – ImmunoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2018 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, revenues increased massively year-over-year. The company has made a significant progress with regard to its lead ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. The company has collaborations with big healthcare companies which not only validate its technology but also provides it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on its lead candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine. Hence, any kind of development or a regulatory setback could hamper the stock. The ovarian cancer space being competitive is also a matter of concern for the company. The company’s shares have outperformed the broader industry in a year's time.”

3/12/2018 – ImmunoGen was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2018 – ImmunoGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2018 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2018 – ImmunoGen was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – ImmunoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.14, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $467,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,103.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,930 shares of company stock worth $2,515,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 33.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

