Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,400 ($90.46) price target from research analysts at UBS in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($106.01) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,250 ($116.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 6,700 ($94.70) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 6,910 ($97.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($104.59) to GBX 7,200 ($101.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,164.78 ($101.27).

RB opened at GBX 6,173 ($87.25) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,562 ($78.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($114.64).

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/reckitt-benckiser-group-rb-given-a-gbx-6400-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated.html.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.