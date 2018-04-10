Recon Technology (RCON) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.5369906911911 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RCON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Recon Technology had a negative net margin of 50.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

