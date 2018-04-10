Profund Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHT. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,010,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $2,303,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,042. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHT traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,660. The firm has a market cap of $26,403.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. Red Hat Software has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

