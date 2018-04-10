Red Hat Software (RHT) Position Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Red Hat Software by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $257,566,000 after acquiring an additional 260,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Hat Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,314 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $230,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Red Hat Software by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $149,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Red Hat Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204,005 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $144,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHT opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. Red Hat Software has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26,403.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $152.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other Red Hat Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

