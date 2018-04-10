2,500 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $169,774.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,002. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

BMRN stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. 1,203,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,400. The stock has a market cap of $13,383.26, a PE ratio of -119.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

