Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (CASC) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CASC) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320,523 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned 1.28% of Cascadian Therapeutics worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cascadian Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cascadian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 616,992 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 740,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 286,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASC remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cascadian Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

CASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascadian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Cascadian Therapeutics Profile

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

