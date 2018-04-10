VSA Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Camco International (LON:RED)

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camco International (LON:RED) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:RED traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The stock had a trading volume of 478,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,894. Camco International has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.68 ($0.18).

Camco International Company Profile

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

