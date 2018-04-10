ReeCoin (REE) Achieves Market Cap of $124,892.00

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, ReeCoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReeCoin has a total market capitalization of $124,892.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.89 or 0.04419640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00714072 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00077025 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056806 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031644 BTC.

About ReeCoin

ReeCoin (REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

