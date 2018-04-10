Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Receives $21.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGC shares. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $23.00 price objective on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Regal Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. MKM Partners cut Regal Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,229,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Regal Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 1,034.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 658,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.84. Regal Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

