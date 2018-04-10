Regalcoin (REC) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $2,584.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00088451 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 349.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

