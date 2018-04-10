Regeneron’s (REGN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their market perform rating on shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron from $398.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS downgraded Regeneron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $449.49.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $319.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,420.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Regeneron has a 1-year low of $313.53 and a 1-year high of $543.55.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regeneron had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. Regeneron’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total value of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,385,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 819,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,212,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 806,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,310,000 after buying an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

