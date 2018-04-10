Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for 2.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $262.70 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a fifty-two week low of $234.02 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $12.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-sells-1028-shares-of-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.