Relx (REL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,753 ($24.78) to GBX 1,905 ($26.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($28.13) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,885 ($26.64) to GBX 1,820 ($25.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,945 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,704.67 ($24.09).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,523.50 ($21.53) on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,399 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,784 ($25.22).

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported GBX 81 ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 80.60 ($1.14) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of GBX 735.50 billion for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 26.78%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a GBX 27.70 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($21.10), for a total value of £821,150 ($1,160,636.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/relx-rel-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital.html.

About Relx

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.