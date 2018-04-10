Relx (RENX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RENX. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Relx to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Relx to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:RENX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. 87,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,350. The stock has a market cap of $19,965.35, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Relx has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.3902 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. Relx’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 179,635 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 68,678 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

