Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 12,700 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.43% of OceanFirst Financial worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 155,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,255.33, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 5,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $39,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,505 shares of company stock worth $692,237. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

