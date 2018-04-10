Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 54,176 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.14% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8,747,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 699,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 699,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

GILT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of GILT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. 25,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,204. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and telecommunication companies.

