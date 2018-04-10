Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 134,500 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 18,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $300,978.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,627.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Storer sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $60,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,836 shares of company stock worth $1,158,448. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ MNTA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,163. The firm has a market cap of $1,345.02, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

