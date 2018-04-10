Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 235,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $7,211,069.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,985,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $33,231.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,919.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

