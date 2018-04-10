National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of National Health Investors worth $35,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $249,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. 469,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,559. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $2,816.71, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.19%. sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $692,672.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Spaid bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $63,066.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,812 shares of company stock worth $183,910 in the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

