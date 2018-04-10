Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Cae Inc (CAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of CAE worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,124,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CAE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 159,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,031.33, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CAE had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

