Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy (PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 617,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

PBF opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,865.77, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

