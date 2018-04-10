Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 122,800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO Morris E. Tolly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 442,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 773,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,176. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $2,248.17, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

