Cemex (CX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cemex (NYSE:CX) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,981,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,761,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Cemex worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 74,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 27.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cemex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cemex by 57.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 7,318,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,065,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cemex has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $10,032.04, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Cemex had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. sell-side analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cemex from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Santander downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cemex (CX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/renaissance-technologies-llc-reduces-holdings-in-cemex-sab-de-cv-cx-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Cemex

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.